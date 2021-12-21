Bitblocks (BBK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 105.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a market cap of $257,697.06 and $7.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,091.48 or 0.98564718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00047148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031128 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.41 or 0.01148565 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002076 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

