BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,862,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after acquiring an additional 422,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after acquiring an additional 339,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after acquiring an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $188.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.95. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

