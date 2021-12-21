Belt Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.24 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00006566 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Belt Finance has a market cap of $29.24 million and $283,153.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,484,101 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

