Beefy.Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.66 or 0.00243508 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018014 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.99 or 0.00494569 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00072120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.