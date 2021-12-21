Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $252.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.48. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

