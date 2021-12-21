Beacon Reaches Market Cap of $533,015.24 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $533,015.24 and $474.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00029361 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000149 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.