Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baxter International.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.