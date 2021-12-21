Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on BAX shares. Raymond James started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

