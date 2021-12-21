Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.52. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 66,297 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Barnwell Industries from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 297,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 598.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,712 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil and Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

