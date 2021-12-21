Barber Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.20. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

