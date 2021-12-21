Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.08. 29,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Baozun has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.33, a PEG ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.81 million. Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

