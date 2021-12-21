Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.