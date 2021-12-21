Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 400 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $470.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $476.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

