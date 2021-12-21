Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Twitter were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Twitter by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.23. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,590 shares of company stock worth $5,104,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

