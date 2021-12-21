Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $928,000 Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RACE stock opened at $249.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.99. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $183.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

