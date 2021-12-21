Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $1,375,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,353 shares of company stock valued at $37,271,300 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $194.22 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.17 and a 52 week high of $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.30.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

