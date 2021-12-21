Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Robert Half International by 325.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 282.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Robert Half International by 30.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $106.03 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $120.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average is $102.24.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

