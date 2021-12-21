Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,800 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

NYSE:LYB opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

