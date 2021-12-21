Bank of America Corp DE Has $160.33 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.64% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $160,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 330,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

