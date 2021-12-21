Bank of America Corp DE Buys 217,702 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,019,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,702 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.97% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $166,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.04. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

