Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $353.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

