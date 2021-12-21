Bango plc (LON:BGO) Insider Buys £94,000 in Stock

Bango plc (LON:BGO) insider Frank Bury bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £94,000 ($124,190.78).

Shares of LON:BGO opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £142.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 204.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bango plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155.66 ($2.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308 ($4.07).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.44) target price on shares of Bango in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

