BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 486,500 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 390,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

BANF opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.34. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.68.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 290.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after buying an additional 251,252 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in BancFirst by 576.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 102.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in BancFirst by 147.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 68,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at about $3,822,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

