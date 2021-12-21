Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $989.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.