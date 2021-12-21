Backblaze Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 21st (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Backblaze’s (NASDAQ:BLZE) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 21st. Backblaze had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLZE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.25.

NASDAQ BLZE opened at 19.49 on Tuesday. Backblaze has a one year low of 16.50 and a one year high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Backblaze will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

