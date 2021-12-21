B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Trims Holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 55,048 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Desktop Metal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. The company had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.