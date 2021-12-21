B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.79.

NASDAQ CME opened at $221.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

