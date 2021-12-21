B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 116.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 13.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.80. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.51 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,733 shares of company stock valued at $12,544,667. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

