B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 2,060 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $82,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,080 shares of company stock valued at $486,656,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

GOOG opened at $2,848.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,905.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,776.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.