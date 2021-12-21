B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 15,750 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 543.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

WSO opened at $299.85 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.36 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.86.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

