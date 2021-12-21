Azbit (AZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $183.00

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 28% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Azbit has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Azbit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Azbit has a total market cap of $860,251.80 and approximately $183.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azbit alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00039419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Azbit Coin Profile

Azbit (AZ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,724,662,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,057,996,159 coins. Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news . Azbit’s official website is azbit.com . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @azbit_news and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

Azbit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.