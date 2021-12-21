aWSB Price Tops $41.18 (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. aWSB has a market capitalization of $251,763.79 and $14,616.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can now be bought for $41.18 or 0.00084993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aWSB has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00051361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.09 or 0.08199215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,490.63 or 1.00069555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00072393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00047103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About aWSB

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

