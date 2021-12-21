Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Purchased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 122.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avinger were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger by 20.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Avinger in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avinger in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avinger in the second quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Avinger in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Avinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 109.27% and a negative net margin of 162.98%. The business had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

AVGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Aegis reduced their price objective on Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

