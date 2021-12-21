AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 8.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 18.4% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,558 shares of company stock valued at $35,192,730. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,994.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,858.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,671.27. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,111.71 and a 52-week high of $2,065.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

