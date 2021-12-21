Autonio Market Capitalization Achieves $5.82 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $133,299.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051046 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.42 or 0.08304808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,009.22 or 0.99666394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00073260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00046527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

