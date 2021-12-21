Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,920,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,030,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,665,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,405,000 after buying an additional 21,631 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $511.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $505.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.43. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $366.97 and a 52 week high of $551.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.873 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

