Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,920,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,030,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,665,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,405,000 after buying an additional 21,631 shares during the period.
NASDAQ SOXX opened at $511.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $505.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.43. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $366.97 and a 52 week high of $551.28.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
