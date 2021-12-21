Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $909,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 77,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.12 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

