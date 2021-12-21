Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $172.81 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $164.23 and a 1-year high of $199.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.39.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.