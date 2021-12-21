Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,275,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,798,000 after acquiring an additional 298,046 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

