Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 1,138 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.22% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 343.0% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 78,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 660,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 36,005 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 69,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter worth $178,000.

SWAN opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63.

