Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000.

Get First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of MMLG stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.