Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,056,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after acquiring an additional 56,798 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 255,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 42,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37.

