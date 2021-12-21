Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 879 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

