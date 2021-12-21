AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lowered by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,982,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,103,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.