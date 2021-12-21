AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 823.0% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

NYSE:T opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

