ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Chris Hart Sells 6,600 Shares

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total value of C$328,084.68.

ATA traded up C$1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$21.67 and a twelve month high of C$51.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$494.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.2499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.33.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

