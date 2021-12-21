Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

ATER traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $4.18. 2,733,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,146,682. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.82. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

