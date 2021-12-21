Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,916 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Adobe worth $157,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 220.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $544.14. 33,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,214. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $642.53 and its 200 day moving average is $621.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.