Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 12,890 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $59,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.12.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

