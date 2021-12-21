Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 94,111 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,111 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.29% of iShares MBS ETF worth $74,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.44. 3,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,983. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $110.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

