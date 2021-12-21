Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,908 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $90,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.79. 6,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.23. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

